Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.68. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seneca House Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 43,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 21.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.