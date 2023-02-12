Souders Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 5,241 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Centene by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 130.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,316 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Centene by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,979,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,614,000 after purchasing an additional 109,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.8% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,038,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,992 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Stock Performance

CNC stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.23. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Centene from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.39.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

See Also

