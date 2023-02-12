Souders Financial Advisors Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Souders Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 58,681 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25,655 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 655,857 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $127,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $205.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.16 and a 200-day moving average of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading

