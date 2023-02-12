Souders Financial Advisors Has $512,000 Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Souders Financial Advisors cut its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,336 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,286,111,000 after buying an additional 2,865,804 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $87,851,000 after acquiring an additional 906,881 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $39,060,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $31,718,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $468,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $58.05 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.02.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BUD. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

