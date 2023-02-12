Souders Financial Advisors Has $607,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,369 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $7,215,545. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $128.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.07. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $175.48. The stock has a market cap of $143.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

