Sourceless Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.48 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Sourceless has a market cap of $142.84 million and $0.48 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00031503 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001920 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019709 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00220479 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002933 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00680117 USD and is up 7.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.