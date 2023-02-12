South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Up 206.2% in January

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 206.2% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance

Shares of STSBF remained flat at $0.41 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38. South Star Battery Metals has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

About South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is focused on the acquisition and development of near-term mine production projects in Brazil to maximize shareholder value. Its Santa Cruz project consists of approved exploration licenses covering approximately located in a producing graphite district. The company was founded on November 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

