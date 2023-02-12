Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

SMBC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.84. 20,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,261. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $441.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,995 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

