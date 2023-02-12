Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on March 1st

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWXGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Southwest Gas has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Southwest Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 62.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $66.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,139,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,284,000 after buying an additional 129,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 12.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,858,000 after buying an additional 58,409 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 222.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,361,000 after buying an additional 272,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after buying an additional 42,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

