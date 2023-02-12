Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on March 1st

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Southwest Gas has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Southwest Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 62.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $66.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,139,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,284,000 after buying an additional 129,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 12.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,858,000 after buying an additional 58,409 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 222.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,361,000 after buying an additional 272,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after buying an additional 42,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

