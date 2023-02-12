SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Lifted by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.1% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $54.07 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $68.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.77.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

