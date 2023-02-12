Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Spirit AeroSystems to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 155.39% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,572,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,240 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,347,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after buying an additional 1,442,047 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 860.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 762,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after buying an additional 683,095 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

