Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.82.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of SPR opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62, a PEG ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $53.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 155.39%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 809,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,972,000 after buying an additional 31,815 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 61,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $12,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Featured Stories

