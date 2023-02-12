Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Holdings Lifted by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $959,633.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,565 shares of company stock worth $3,497,603. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

