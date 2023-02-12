SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $74.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $63.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.40. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

