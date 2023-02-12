Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Update

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Stabilis Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ SLNG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. 12,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,897. Stabilis Solutions has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $83.17 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stabilis Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLNG. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the third quarter worth $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stabilis Solutions by 152.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 102,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $965,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

