STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Position Boosted by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.6 %

STAG opened at $34.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

