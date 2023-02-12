Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,127,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 476,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.49% of Steel Dynamics worth $434,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 81,160 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,870,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,988,000 after buying an additional 50,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $122.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.04 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Articles

