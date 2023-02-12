Steem (STEEM) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Steem has a market cap of $95.30 million and approximately $31.75 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,987.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000383 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.10 or 0.00427981 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015154 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00097897 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.90 or 0.00736338 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.00572518 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000943 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004550 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 426,775,922 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
