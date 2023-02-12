Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,760.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,872.68.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $1,583.89 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,754.56. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,515.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1,551.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.