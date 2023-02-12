Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Down 43.1% in January

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the January 15th total of 455,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Sterling Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SBT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,256. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $314.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.26 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Bancorp

About Sterling Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $46,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

