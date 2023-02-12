Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Down 43.1% in January

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the January 15th total of 455,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.
Sterling Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:SBT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,256. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $314.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.26 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14.
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.
