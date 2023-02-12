Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 702,600 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the January 15th total of 908,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Stevanato Group Trading Up 1.9 %
Stevanato Group stock traded up €0.38 ($0.41) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €20.03 ($21.54). 254,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,107. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €13.35 ($14.35) and a fifty-two week high of €21.49 ($23.11). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group Company Profile
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
