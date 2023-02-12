Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 702,600 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the January 15th total of 908,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Stevanato Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Stevanato Group stock traded up €0.38 ($0.41) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €20.03 ($21.54). 254,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,107. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €13.35 ($14.35) and a fifty-two week high of €21.49 ($23.11). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after acquiring an additional 210,007 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,473,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,276 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,097,000 after acquiring an additional 706,895 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,638,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,447,000 after acquiring an additional 235,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.