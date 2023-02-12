StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Realty Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

American Realty Investors Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $435.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors ( NYSE:ARL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 983.63% and a return on equity of 71.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

