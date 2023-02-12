StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 2.8 %

AP opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.00. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $99.65 million for the quarter.

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co purchased 551,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,010.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,034,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,144,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 180,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

