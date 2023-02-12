StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. Ballantyne Strong has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $3.43.
About Ballantyne Strong
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballantyne Strong (BTN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.