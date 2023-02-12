StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NH opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.88. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.