StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

