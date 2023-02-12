StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.43 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.27. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 38.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 63,679 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 43,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

