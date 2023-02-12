StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

NASDAQ:TANH opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tantech by 11.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 134,694 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tantech by 21.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

