StockNews.com Lowers Model N (NYSE:MODN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:MODN opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Model N has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74.

Insider Transactions at Model N

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that Model N will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $242,791.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,156.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $242,791.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,156.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh Kannan sold 20,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $792,487.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,238.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,981 shares of company stock worth $3,010,308. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Model N

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Model N in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 761.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 94.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.