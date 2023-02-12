Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 2,763 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $110.06 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.57.

