Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 425 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,325 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $262.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.14. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

