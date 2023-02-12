Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $16.70 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.7% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 65.9% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 402.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,838 shares of company stock valued at $34,043,238. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $171.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.69. The firm has a market cap of $332.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $130.52 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

