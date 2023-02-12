Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $19.37 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,605,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $995,969,000 after acquiring an additional 136,396 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Visa by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 502,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $89,347,000 after acquiring an additional 72,091 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Visa by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 188,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,472,000 after acquiring an additional 72,738 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 19,735 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa stock opened at $227.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.34 and a 200-day moving average of $206.42. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $427.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

