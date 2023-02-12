Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $7.93 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.68 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

