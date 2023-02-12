Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $25,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $155.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

