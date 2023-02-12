Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 5,527 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $103.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.44. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $142.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.