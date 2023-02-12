Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard by 15.4% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,523,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,002,034,000 after purchasing an additional 49,437 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Mastercard by 238.6% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 24,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 17,294 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Mastercard by 17.1% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,538,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $721,800,000 after purchasing an additional 370,578 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $366.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $352.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

