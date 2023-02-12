Streakk Tops 24 Hour Volume of $214,498.19 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, Streakk has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Streakk token can currently be bought for about $230.99 or 0.01048180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and approximately $214,498.19 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 224.90972939 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $247,030.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

