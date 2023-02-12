Substratum (SUB) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $89.70

Substratum (SUB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Substratum has a total market cap of $349,688.55 and $89.70 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 40.2% against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00046969 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001955 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019783 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00220965 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00084854 USD and is up 78.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $465.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

