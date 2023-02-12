Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 1,001 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.5 %

TXN stock opened at $175.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

