Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 883 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 32.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 28.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 11.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 55.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE RHI opened at $84.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.61.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Articles

