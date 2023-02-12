Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Dollar General by 24.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 769,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,512,000 after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in Dollar General by 17.1% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DG opened at $229.59 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.25 and a 200 day moving average of $244.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.44.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

