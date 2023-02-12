Summit Trail Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,977 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 282.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amplitude by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 227,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amplitude by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Amplitude by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 49,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $48,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $48,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $27,387.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,129 shares of company stock valued at $314,889 over the last three months. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amplitude Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.36.

AMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

