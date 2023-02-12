Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $100.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.55. The firm has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

