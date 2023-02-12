Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HHC. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 182.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 331,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after acquiring an additional 214,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 73.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 120,033 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.2% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 601,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,935 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 25.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 571,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 114,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $11,397,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 568,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.61 per share, for a total transaction of $42,997,970.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,749,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,785,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,219,532 shares of company stock worth $158,910,530 over the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 1.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $85.27 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

