Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Argus boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.95.

NYSE COP opened at $115.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average of $114.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.