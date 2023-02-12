Summit Trail Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after acquiring an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after buying an additional 813,967 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 883,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,138,000 after buying an additional 75,391 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 603,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,775,000 after buying an additional 27,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,527 shares of company stock worth $29,508,696. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $757.61 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $800.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $735.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $704.03. The firm has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $800.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

