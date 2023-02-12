Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 348 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $200.47 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.84. The company has a market capitalization of $134.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

