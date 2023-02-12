Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,313,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,506,000 after acquiring an additional 343,918 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,720,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,448,000 after acquiring an additional 880,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,950,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,222,000 after acquiring an additional 746,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

