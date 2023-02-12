Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Update

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the January 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 646,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Sunworks Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Sunworks stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.93. Sunworks has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sunworks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunworks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks in the third quarter worth about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sunworks in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 16.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sunworks

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Sunworks in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

(Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects.

